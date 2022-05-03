Left Menu

Ghulam Nabi Azad bats for elections in J-K to bring things back to normal

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that things will be back to normal in Jammu and Kashmir only after elections are held in the Union Territory and power is given to the people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 20:17 IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad bats for elections in J-K to bring things back to normal
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Delhi on Eid-Ul-Fitr. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that things will be back to normal in Jammu and Kashmir only after elections are held in the Union Territory and power is given to the people. Speaking to ANI, Azad said, "If election happens (in Kashmir) and the power is given in the hands of people, then I believe all will be well."

When asked about the 'peace' situation and 'Kashmiriyat', a term often used to describe the culture of brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir, he said: "Kashmiriyat is there like it was there before. There is no change. People are the same. They still love each other. The same secularism and socialism exist there." Earlier today, the senior Congress leader offered namaz at the Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr.

On the occasion of Eid, he said, "It's a matter of joy to get some relief from COVID finally. People reached the road because of space constraints... may walls of hatred break for eternity." Earlier this year, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that polls would be conducted after the delimitation exercise was over, following consultation with political parties.

The central government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in August 2019. As per reports, Delimitation Commission is going to submit its final report within days.

On April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Union Territory for the first time after Article 370 was scrapped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022