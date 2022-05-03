Modi invokes 'FOMO' to woo Danish firms

Invoking popular social media expression FOMO (fear of missing out) during his Denmark visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those not investing in India will certainly miss out.

Addressing the India-Denmark Business Forum, Modi said ongoing economic reforms have created investment opportunities in various sectors like green technology, cold chains, shipping and ports.

Modi participated with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark in the Forum at the Confederation of Danish Industry.

India, Modi added, was also working on the PM-GatiShakti programme to create infrastructure facilities for the next generation.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs, in a release, said Modi emphasised the complementary skillsets of the two economies and invited Danish companies to take advantage of India's enormous opportunities in areas like green technologies, cold chains, waste to wealth, shipping and ports, among others.

He highlighted the business friendly approach of India and exhorted business communities of both sides to explore collaboration opportunities.

''These days the term FOMO or 'fear of missing out' is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India's reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don't invest in our nation will certainly miss out,'' a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office quoted him as saying.

Modi, who is on official visit to the Nordic nation, told the gathering there is great scope of investing in green technology.

He further said the business worlds of India and Denmark have often worked together in the past.

''The strengths of our nations complement each other,'' he said.

Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the role of the business communities in forming a bridge between the two countries.

As per the release, the event saw participation of businesses from both countries in areas like green technology, innovation and digitisation; energy independence and renewable energy; environment and agriculture; and infrastructure, transportation and services The Indian business delegation included Sanjiv Bajaj, Baba N Kalyani, Mahendra Singhi, Rizwan Soomar, Darshan Hiranandani, Dinesh Khara, and C P Gurnani.

The Danish business delegation comprised Jukka Pertola, Thomas Plenborg, Kim Vejlby Hansen, Jens Moberg, Lars Petersson, Olivier Fontan, Jens-Peter Saul, and Jens Birgersson.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also tweeted pictures of Modi and Frederiksen participating in the India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from the two countries and also a video of the two leaders being greeted after the meeting by Indian community members.

''Enriching conversations on ways to combine Denmark's skill & India's scale, especially in areas of clean energy & climate friendly technologies,'' Bagchi said about the business forum meeting.

Modi, who arrived here from Germany, was received by his Danish counterpart at the airport as a special gesture.

