BJP working to develop India as a great power under PM Modi's leadership: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday inaugurated the South Delhi BJP District Office in Okhla and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the party is working to take the country forward as a great power. Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said, "Today when I have come to inaugurate the office, I am happy that BJP is the largest party in the world and full of workers. I am happy that under the leadership of Modi ji, BJP is working to take the country forward as a great power. I am happy today that work is going on in 521 offices and more than 200 offices have been completed. There are 14 offices to be built here in Delhi and this 10th office has been completed."

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every worker of the BJP is standing to work for the poor, deprived, Dalit, oppressed, women, youth, and farmers with a dedicated spirit. "Modi government is a government with accountability, a government to solve problems, a government that gives new direction and vision to the country," he said.

Further praising the BJP government at the Centre, Nadda said that the government has done the work of providing five kg wheat/rice per person, one kg pulses per family to 80 crore poor people of the country. The BJP leader said that India is now becoming the biggest export hub. "Earlier India used to import, today it is exporting under the leadership of Modi ji," he added.

Last month, BJP chief inaugurated the party office in Haryana's Gurugram district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)