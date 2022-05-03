Left Menu

DC reaches USD 750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 20:57 IST
The District of Columbia attorney general said Tuesday that his office had reached a USD750,000 settlement to resolve a lawsuit that alleged former President Donald Trump's inaugural committee overpaid for events at the Trump International Hotel to enrich the former president's family in the process.

Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. The document had not yet been signed by a judge.

The agreement says the case is being resolved “to avoid the cost, burden, and risks of further litigation” and that the organizations “dispute these allegations on numerous grounds and deny having engaged in any wrongdoing or unlawful conduct.” As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of USD750,000, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organizations, the settlement paperwork says.

“We're resolving our lawsuit and sending the message that if you violate DC nonprofit law—no matter how powerful you are—you'll pay,” Racine said in a tweet.

Racine has said the committee misused nonprofit funds and coordinated with the hotel's management and members of the Trump family to arrange the events. He said one of the event's planners raised concerns about pricing with Trump, the president's daughter Ivanka Trump and Rick Gates, a top campaign official at the time.

The committee has maintained that its finances were independently audited, and that all money was spent in accordance with the law. The committee raised an unprecedented USD107 million to host events celebrating Trump's inauguration in January 2017. But the committee's spending has drawn mounting scrutiny.

Gates, a former Trump campaign aide who cooperated in the special counsel's Russia investigation, personally managed discussions with the hotel about using the space, including ballrooms and meeting rooms, the attorney general's office has said. In one instance, Gates contacted Ivanka Trump and told her that he was “a bit worried about the optics” of the committee paying such a high fee, Racine said.

Prosecutors say the committee could have hosted inaugural events at other venues either for free or for reduced costs but didn't consider those options.

