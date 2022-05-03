Cong calls Odisha leaders to Delhi before naming new OPCC president

The Congress high command on Tuesday called some senior party leaders from Odisha to Delhi for arriving at a consensus on a name for the new Pradesh Congress Committee president.

The party leaders were asked to reach the national capital by May 5 to zero in on one leader to replace Niranjan Patnaik, who has tendered his resignation from the post of the OPCC president.

At least three Congress MLAs -- Suresh Routray, Mohammed Moquim and Taraprasad Bahinipati – confirmed they have received phone calls from the high command in the morning asking them to come to Delhi to discuss various matters related to the state.

Earlier, during his visit to the state in April, AICC general secretary in-charge of Odisha, A Chellakumar had said that a new OPCC president will be selected by the first week of May.

He had met various OPCC functionaries, district Congress committee (DCC) presidents, frontal organisation heads, former PCC chiefs and ex-MLAs and sought their opinions on the matter.

Party insiders said that Chellakumar was informed about leaders such as Sarat Patnaik, Mohammed Moquim and Bhakta Charan Das, but there was no consensus on any name.

Some DCC presidents had proposed that the PCC chief be selected from among the MLAs.

Chellakumar submitted his report to the party high command, following which the senior state leaders were asked to come to Delhi for a discussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)