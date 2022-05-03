Aurangabad cops file case against Raj Thackeray over speech; court issues NBW to him in 2008 matter

Trouble mounted for MNS president Raj Thackeray after the Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered an offence against him over his ''provocative'' speech on loudspeakers atop mosques two days ago, while the Maharashtra DGP said appropriate legal action will be taken against him over the issue.

In a related development, a court in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Raj Thackeray in connection with a 14-year-old case.

Sending out a blunt message to the MNS president over his May 3 deadline for removal of loudspeakers from mosques, the ruling Shiv Sena said the state does not run on ultimatums and that the rule of law prevails here even as some MNS leaders warned they will hit the streets in case of further action against their leader.

The police in Aurangabad, located more than 350km from Mumbai in central Maharashtra, on Tuesday registered a case against Raj Thackeray, two days after he called for “silencing” loudspeakers atop mosques from May 4, an official said.

The 53-year-old politician was booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the official told reporters.

In the Aurangabad rally on May 1, the MNS chief had asked people to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth said the Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques.

“The Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed today itself,” the DGP told reporters in Mumbai.

Notices under section 149 of the CrPC (preventing cognizable offences) have been issued to over 13,000 people, Seth said. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Seth and senior police officials reviewed the law-and-order situation in the state in the backdrop of the MNS chief’s deadline on removal of loudspeakers.

“The Maharashtra police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and Home Guards have been deployed in the state,” Seth said.

The leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled, the DGP said.

A court in Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant against the MNS chief in connection with a 14-year-old case. In 2008, Raj Thackeray was booked under sections 109 and 117 (abetment of offence) of IPC for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

While issuing the non-bailable warrant on April 6, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, at Shirala in Sangli district asked the Mumbai police commission to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court.

The judge issued the warrant against Raj Thackeray and another MNS leader Shirish Parkar through the Mumbai police commissioner and the Kherwadi police station, respectively, as they failed to appear before the court during the case proceeding, said assistant public prosecutor Jyoti Patil.

She said the court has asked the police to implement the warrant before June 8 and produce both the leaders before the court. In 2008, MNS workers had staged a protest in Shirala against the arrest of Raj Thackeray in an agitation seeking priority for local youth in jobs.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Shiv Sena MP and party's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said suitable action will follow if someone give inflammatory speeches.

“The government does not run on an ultimatum. There is rule of law in the state. There is a buzz that anti-social elements will be brought to the state for instigating riots,” Raut said.

MNS leaders warned they will hit the streets in case of further action against their party head.

MNS Thane district president Avinash Jadhav criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the issue of removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

Jadhav claimed it was Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray who had first demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, but his son (Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray) has booked Raj Thackeray for the same.

Asked about the case against Raj Thackeray in Aurangabad, Jadhav said, “It was expected because the way these people (the government) were troubling us while giving us permission for the rally, they wanted to book Raj saheb. The next step could be his arrest. MNS workers will hit the streets...every Hindu will also do the same and show the government its place.” Another MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, “The government will see the struggle of our party workers on roads. We don't fear cases. The action is to scare us. We will not be cowed down...protest will take place.'' The Mumbai police have issued notices under various sections of the CrPC ((Code Of Criminal Procedure) to more than 1,600 people, including prominent MNS leaders like Nitin Sardesai, Bala Nandgaonkar, Sandeep Deshpande, Yashwant Killedar and supporters of the BJP and right-wing outfits, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the office of the state DGP, preventive action has so far been taken against more than 15,000 people in the state under various sections of the CrPC and the Maharashtra Police Act.

The DGP's office also said notices under CrPC section 149 were issued against 13,054 people across the state, including MNS workers.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, a BJP ally, on Tuesday said workers of his outfit, the Republican Party of India (A), will protect mosques if anyone tried to remove loudspeakers from there forcibly. PTI AW SPK COR PR DC ND GK VT BNM RSY RSY

