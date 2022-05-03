Modi meets Frederiksen at 18th century mansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen at her scenic 18th century official residence Marienborg which is perched upon a hilltop and surrounded by meadows, woods and lakes.

“Marienborg provided the perfect setting for productive discussions with PM Frederiksen. We had extensive deliberations on how to enhance India-Denmark relations,” Modi said on Twitter.

Frederiksen and Modi took a stroll on the meadows surrounding the 18th century mansion overlooking the Bagsvaerd Lake.

Marienborg has served as the official residence of Denmark’s prime ministers since 1962.

At Marienborg, Frederiksen gave a tour of her official residence to Modi, who spotted a Pattachitra painting from Odisha depicting ‘Ram Durbar’ which was gifted by him when she had visited India last year.

Earlier, Frederiksen received Modi at the airport here where members of the Indian diaspora had turned up in traditional attire to welcome the prime minister.

The Danish Prime Minister was also present when Modi interacted with the Indian community here.

“I have to say you really know how to welcome a politician. Please teach the Danish population how to do it,” Frederiksen said, amid a rapturous applause by the Indian community. She also introduced Modi as her friend as she invited him to address the gathering.

