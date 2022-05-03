Can you tell which slogan was raised which led to violence in Jodhpur? BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore slams Cong

BJP national spokesperson and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Rathore, condemning the recent violence in Jodhpur said, "Law and order situation in Rajasthan is poor. It is just getting worse day by day. This is an example of appeasement politics in Rajasthan. Unfortunately, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also happens to be the Home Minister of Rajasthan and the police administration directly comes under his control."

Clashes broke out at the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home district, on the issue of putting up a flag leading to violence as some people resorted to stone-pelting. Rajasthan Police has detained three persons in connection with the clashes while the district administration has imposed a curfew from 1 pm today to May 4 midnight, according to an official order.

Speaking about the Karauli violence, Rathore said, "Police had information about the Karauli violence from beforehand. "But despite that, they took no action. "Gehlot Sahib justified the Karauli incident saying that Rath Yatra is attacked as Jai Shri Ram slogan was raised. But the SHO of Karauli has a specific report that a completely peaceful Rath Yatra was going on. Therefore, we can say that Ashok Gehlot is doing appeasement politics." "There are several instances of Rajasthan, starting with the demolition of Ram Darbar, section 144 was passed on the occasion of Ram Navami, etc. Special orders were passed for the occasion of Ramzan to keep the electric supply constant as Ramzan and Rozas are going on. Different orders are being passed for different communities by the Rajasthan government. He is doing appeasement politics," former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore stated.

He further added, "Rajasthan has been the hub of violence: earlier the Karauli violence, and now Jodhpur violence. When there is appeasement politics, a certain section of the society feels emboldened. What was the need to take the flag off from the Balmukund Bissa circle at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night? We want to ask the Chief Minister that in Karauli, you said Jai Shri Ram's slogan was raised, now you tell which slogan was raised in Jodhpur that there was violence?" Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's viral party video, Rathore said, "The crime is that the Rajasthan government is a failure and is not protecting people. It will not make any difference, no matter how much you (Rajasthan Government) explain why Rahul Gandhi Ji is partying, but where is your responsibility, and why is your government not working?

He further added, "Congress is in a sinking ship mode, there is a complete dynasty politics. Priyanka Vadra did not make a single statement on the Karauli incident. This is their hypocrisy. Congress will be wiped out and BJP is coming to power because they are serving the people. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are doing part-time politics, they talk big things but don't utter a word where they are in power." According to the BJP leader, the focus of the Rajasthan government is drifted. "No matter how many press conferences you hold, it will not make any difference. No matter how much you explain why Rahul Gandhi Ji is partying, it will come of no help", he added.

Tuesday morning, police resorted to a lathi-charge after clashes again broke out between two communities at Jalori Gate, following Eid prayers. This followed the tense atmosphere which prevailed here on Monday after stone-pelting between two groups over objections raised over the raising of a flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle. After stone-pelting started, police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd. Following the incidents, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to maintain peace in the area. "I want to appeal to people to maintain peace. I've also instructed police to deal strictly with anti-social elements. Everyone should understand that we've to maintain brotherhood," Gehlot told ANI.

Jodhpur district administration also suspended all mobile internet services in Jodhpur district from 1 am today, as a precautionary measure. Violence broke out in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 after a stone-pelting incident at a religious procession. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash following which curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days. (ANI)

