On Eid, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to make “Pakistan a great country again”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday vowed to “make Pakistan a great country again by resolving its economic woes,” while making a strong pitch for “accountability and transparency.” Shehbaz met civil servants here, including the chief secretary of Punjab, secretaries of various departments, former chief secretaries, and heads of various departments, according to Geo TV. ''National service is our mission, so I will not accept any kind of negligence related to it,'' he said, while thanking Allah for giving him another chance to serve the nation. ''I heartily congratulate you on Eid,” Shehbaz, who was earlier chief minister of Punjab province thrice, told the officers. The Prime Minister said that some civil servants had to face harassment during the tenure of the previous government without any reason under the guise of accountability and transparency, the Geo TV report said. ''I am determined to start my journey as the prime minister with capable officers. I will consult all stakeholders on laws for accountability and transparency,'' he asserted. Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing a gathering after Eid prayers, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the country’s grim economic situation, and assured that his regime would take responsibility to overcome this crisis, the report said.

''Overcoming these difficulties is the joint responsibility of the government and its stakeholders,'' he said. ''In the last four and a half years, we have been subjected to revenge and the country's economy has been destroyed. We will make Pakistan a great country once again,'' he vowed. The Prime Minister’s assurances notwithstanding, inflation in Pakistan has spiralled to 13.4 per cent in April, to touch a 2-year high, the Express Tribune newspaper has reported. It puts the new government under pressure at a time when it has committed with the International Monetary Fund to revive the stalled USD 8 billion bailout package. Despite the government not hiking petrol prices, it was still 39 per cent more expensive in April, compared to the same month a year ago, the Express Tribune report said. Pakistan has also sought a USD 7.4 billion bailout package from Saudi Arabia, the details of which are still being worked out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)