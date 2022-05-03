Left Menu

Biden blasts 'radical' draft, warns other rights threatened

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 21:47 IST
Biden blasts 'radical' draft, warns other rights threatened
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted what he called a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion nationwide, warning that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Biden said he hoped the draft wouldn't be finalised by justices, contending it reflects a “fundamental shift in American jurisprudence'' that threatens “other basic rights” like privacy and marriage.

He added: “If this decision holds, it's really quite a radical decision.” Earlier Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft and said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” In the high court's first public comment since the draft was published late Monday, Roberts said “Although the document described in yesterday's reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.” In a statement, he said, “To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
4
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022