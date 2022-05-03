Left Menu

Haryana's unemployment rate highest in country: Surjewala            

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday alleged that Haryanas unemployment rate is highest in the country.Referring to the latest Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy report, Surjewala said that the unemployment rate in Haryana is highest in the country at 34.5 per cent, which is four times of national unemployment rate.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:23 IST
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday alleged that Haryana's unemployment rate is highest in the country.

Referring to the latest Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy report, Surjewala said that ''the unemployment rate in Haryana is highest in the country at 34.5 per cent, which is four times of national unemployment rate''. ''Job scams are getting exposed every other month in the state, but the state Government is trying to save the real kingpins,'' he alleged, as per a statement issued here.

Congress' chief spokesperson further said that the youth of Haryana is facing the brunt of unemployment due to the alleged wrong policies of the state government. ''As many as 3.32 lakh posts are reportedly lying vacant in various state government departments, boards and corporations, which is about 43 per cent of the total 7.60 lakh regular posts. The jobs are continuously decreasing in the private sector also,'' he said.

The paper leak mafia is flourishing under the nose of this government, but the BJP-JJP Government is not acting against the real culprits despite the repeated demands from the opposition, Surjewala claimed.

Demanding an investigation under the direct supervision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Surjewala said that the previous HCS (Prelims) & Dental Surgeons' entrance examination had to be cancelled ''because the blatant corruption and irregularities got exposed, but there should be a fair investigation on the white collar beneficiaries of the bribe money''.

