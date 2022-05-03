Ask Odisha govt to withdraw ‘false case’ against MLA, BJP urges governor

The BJP’s Odisha unit on Tuesday urged Governor Ganeshi Lal to intervene in releasing MLA Subhas Panigrahi who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a block development officer of Deogarh district.

A party delegation led by Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi called on the governor and urged him to give direction to the state government for withdrawing the “false case” against the Deogarh legislator.

“It is unfortunate that opposition MLAs neither get respect nor feel safe under the BJD government,” Majhi told reporters after meeting the governor.

The Odisha Police on May 1 arrested Panigrahi from his official residence in Bhubaneswar on the charge of assaulting Tileibani BDO Krushnachandra Dalapati at Bhaliaguda village on the previous day. Two aides of the MLA were also picked up.

The three are currently under judicial custody in Deogarh. “The BDO had called Panigrahi to five different villages to meet him and later, misbehaved with him. When the MLA lodged an FIR, the police did not take any action. However, the police arrested Panigrahi acting on the BDO’s FIR filed three hours later,” Majhi said.

The police have registered two cases on the basis of complaints filed by the MLA and the BDO.

Majhi alleged that an “officer raj” is going on in Odisha where there is no respect for people’s representatives and the police do not take action against those involved in attacking BJP leaders.

“Panigrahi did not assault the BDO, and was instead humiliated by the officer. But he was arrested without a proper investigation. He is the latest victim of the BJD government’s political vendetta,” the BJP leader alleged.

The BJP demanded arrest of the BDO for allegedly violating provisions under the Book Circular-47 which is about the principles to be observed by officers while dealing with legislators.

The delegation requested the governor to instruct the state government so that public servants follow the Book Circular- 47 for a conducive and congenial atmosphere between them and MPs-MLAs. The saffron party had called a 12-hour Deogarh bandh on Monday to protest against the arrest of Panigrahi.

