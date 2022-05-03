Left Menu

3 held in Odisha in connection with creating fake WhatsApp ID of LS Speaker

The Odisha Police have arrested three people in the state for their alleged links with cyber criminals who had created a fake WhatsApp identity of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The trio had sold pre-activated SIM cards to the gang and one of it was used to create the fake WhatsApp identity of Birla using his picture available in public domain, parliamentary sources aware of the development said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Police have arrested three people in the state for their alleged links with cyber criminals who had created a fake WhatsApp identity of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The trio had sold pre-activated SIM cards to the gang and one of it was used to create the fake WhatsApp identity of Birla using his picture available in public domain, parliamentary sources aware of the development said. Last month, a person impersonating as Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had sent messages to people, including VIPs, seeking financial help. His office had then alerted the Ministry of Home Affairs. PTI NAB SRY

