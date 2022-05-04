Quickest way to aid Ukraine is clean funding bill, top U.S. Senate Republican says
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the best way for Washington to speed aid to Ukraine was to pass a funding bill devoid of extraneous items.
Biden has called on Congress to approve $33 billion in aid for Kyiv, a package that some Democrats want to see tied with a COVID-19 relief proposal.
