Top Senate Republican says he would seek to preserve filibuster 'at all costs'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 00:09 IST
The top Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday he would keep the chamber's filibuster rules in place "at all costs" if he were the leader of the chamber's majority.
"Absolutely," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters when asked about the issue.
Democrats have been trying to alter the rules so they could pass legislation with a simple majority, and some have renewed calls for filibuster changes to make it easier for the party to codify abortion rights.
