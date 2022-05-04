Left Menu

Gujarat: Congress leadership reach out to 'upset' Hardik Patel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to disgruntled Gujarat Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel to sort out differences in the party unit ahead of state assembly polls, said sources.

Congress leader Hardik Patel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to disgruntled Gujarat Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel to sort out differences in the party unit ahead of state assembly polls, said sources. Party sources claim that Rahul Gandhi has himself sent a message to Hardik Patel asking him to continue in the party. He has also asked the party in charge and other leaders to reach out to Patel to sort out the differences.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala has also confirmed that party leadership has spoken to Hardik Patel. "The details of that conversation can be shared only by state incharge Raghu Sharma," said Surjewala.

However, When ANI contacted Raghu Sharma for a reaction on the development he was unavailable as he didn't respond to the calls. Angered by the lack of preference given to him by state leadership, Hardik on Monday removed "Congress" from his Twitter bio and a picture of the party symbol from his profile picture.

A senior Congress leader told ANI that if Hardik leaves the party it will be a loss for Congress. Speculations were rife about Patel joining the BJP which the Congress leader repeatedly dismissed stating that he has no such plans, while also adding that he is upset with the state party leadership.

He recently lauded the BJP government for revoking Article 370 and the construction of Ram Mandir. He has issued a clarification that he is not upset with party leaders Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi but he is upset with the state leadership. "I am not upset with Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi. I am upset with the state leadership. Why am I upset? Elections are coming up and in such times work should be done together with honest and strong people. They should be given positions," he added.

According to reports, Patel who rose to prominence in July 2015 by leading a Patidar reservation movement, is upset with the party leadership for a long time now. "He wanted to become president of the state Congress committee but he was only made the working president. Despite being appointed as the working president his opinion is not taken on major decisions by the state leadership," said sources.

After his denial of joining the BJP, speculations are that he might join Aam Aadmi Party. The Gujarat Assembly elections are slated to be held this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

