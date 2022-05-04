Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. lawmakers in 16 states to introduce laws to protect transgender youth

Democratic lawmakers from 16 states on Tuesday pledged to introduce legislation providing legal refuge to transgender youth and their families displaced by restrictive laws in their states. These states will join legislative efforts already under way in California, New York and Minnesota to provide a coordinated response to a recent wave of laws and measures banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth in multiple conservative states including Texas and Alabama.

Colorado clerk accused of voting system breach faces court order

A Republican county clerk, accused by Colorado authorities of leading an unauthorized breach of voter data with activists who back former President Donald Trump's stolen election falsehoods, was ordered by a judge to hand over the copied data by Wednesday. Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder last year made copies of the county's voting system, stating in legal filings that he believed he had a "statutory duty" to preserve records of the 2020 election.

In Supreme Court shadow, Biden urges voters to protect abortion rights

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday appealed to voters to protect abortion rights by backing candidates who support them in November's elections after a leaked Supreme Court draft showed it could soon overturn its 1973 decision legalizing abortion. Biden said his administration would respond once the Supreme Court formally rules but stopped short of calling for more radical changes - including a push to have the Senate change its rules to allow a simple majority to pass a law guaranteeing access to abortions.

Majority of Americans prefer political candidates who support abortion -Reuters/Ipsos

Nearly two-thirds of Americans said they are more likely to back candidates who support the right to abortion in the November midterm elections, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on Tuesday. The poll of 998 voters also found that a plurality of Americans - 41% - said the country would be a worse place to live if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established the right to abortion nationwide.

U.S. abortion battle reignites as Supreme Court signals it will overturn Roe v Wade

America's decades-old battle over abortion rights exploded anew on Tuesday as the Supreme Court confirmed a draft opinion that signaled it will soon overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. President Joe Biden denounced the expected move as "radical" as Democrats in Washington and in statehouses scrambled to try to find a response to defend a right that women in the United States have held for almost half a century.

Ohio voters choosing U.S. Senate nominees in early test of Trump's sway

Ohio voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to select the Republican nominee in a hotly contested U.S. Senate race that offers an early test of Donald Trump's influence over his party as he considers running for the presidency again in 2024. The former president upended the race last month by endorsing author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, 37, ahead of November congressional elections.

U.S. takes unprecedented steps to replenish Colorado River's Lake Powell

U.S. officials on Tuesday announced unprecedented measures to boost water levels at Lake Powell, an artificial reservoir on the Colorado River that is so low as to endanger the production of hydroelectric power for seven Western states. Amid a sustained drought exacerbated by climate change, the Bureau of Reclamation will release an additional 500,000 acre-feet (616.7 million cubic meters) of water this year from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir upstream on the Wyoming-Utah border that will flow into Lake Powell.

Democrats look to abortion-rights threat to boost midterm election prospects

Democrats have needed something to turn around their flagging midterm election fortunes, and the U.S. Supreme Court may have just given it to them. A leaked draft showing the court's conservative majority apparently poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has set off a political firestorm over abortion rights just as the 2022 election season heats up.

Under pressure: Abortion leak exposes U.S. Supreme Court's disunity

The leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision shows a once-staid body creaking under pressure as its increasingly assertive conservative majority looks to upend the law on a range of major issues. The court's hard-won reputation as the grown-up branch of government is now slipping away. The disclosure was the latest in a string of controversies ensnaring the court, intended to be a nonpartisan body.

Oklahoma governor signs ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, effective immediately

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, immediately outlawing almost all abortions in the state. The law, passed by the Republican-led legislature, relies on private citizens to sue providers or anyone who "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks to be enforced. It is modeled after a Texas law that has withstood legal challenges since it took effect in that state in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)