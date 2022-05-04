Left Menu

Attempting to appease minority community: BJP MP slams Telangana govt on allowing to write Group I exams in Urdu

Criticising the Telangana government over its decision of giving the option of writing exams for Group 1 posts in the Urdu language, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was indulging in politics of appeasement of minority community for his vote bank.

ANI | Nizamabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-05-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 09:14 IST
Attempting to appease minority community: BJP MP slams Telangana govt on allowing to write Group I exams in Urdu
BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Criticising the Telangana government over its decision of giving the option of writing exams for Group 1 posts in the Urdu language, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was indulging in politics of appeasement of minority community for his vote bank. Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, the BJP MP said, "This is extreme Muslim appeasement. The Group-1 Exam written in English and Telugu languages can be corrected by any Hindu, Muslim or Christian. The exam written in Urdu can only be corrected by a Muslim."

Recently, the state government allowed candidates appearing for Group 1 examinations of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to answer in Urdu besides English and Telugu. The BJP MP claimed that such a move would encourage favouritism as both the candidate and the evaluator would be of the same community and said that it would take away "transparency."

Arvind also claimed that such a move would jeopardise the chances of Hindus getting Group-I posts. "All the important positions will be handled by Muslims and Hindus will get Group 2, Group 3 and Group 4. By getting half and full one mark more they (Muslims) will become 'Teesmarkhan' and we (Hindus) will become their slaves," the BJP MP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022