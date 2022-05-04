Attempting to appease minority community: BJP MP slams Telangana govt on allowing to write Group I exams in Urdu

Criticising the Telangana government over its decision of giving the option of writing exams for Group 1 posts in the Urdu language, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was indulging in politics of appeasement of minority community for his vote bank. Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, the BJP MP said, "This is extreme Muslim appeasement. The Group-1 Exam written in English and Telugu languages can be corrected by any Hindu, Muslim or Christian. The exam written in Urdu can only be corrected by a Muslim."

Recently, the state government allowed candidates appearing for Group 1 examinations of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to answer in Urdu besides English and Telugu. The BJP MP claimed that such a move would encourage favouritism as both the candidate and the evaluator would be of the same community and said that it would take away "transparency."

Arvind also claimed that such a move would jeopardise the chances of Hindus getting Group-I posts. "All the important positions will be handled by Muslims and Hindus will get Group 2, Group 3 and Group 4. By getting half and full one mark more they (Muslims) will become 'Teesmarkhan' and we (Hindus) will become their slaves," the BJP MP said. (ANI)

