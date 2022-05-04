Left Menu

Amit Malviya claims Rahul Gandhi seen with those who challenge India's territorial integrity

After a political slugfest erupted over the viral video of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in which he was seen at a nightclub in Kathmandu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT department head Amit Malviya on Wednesday questioned "why he has ties only with those who are challenging India's territorial integrity".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 13:37 IST
Amit Malviya claims Rahul Gandhi seen with those who challenge India's territorial integrity
Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi seen at a Kathmandu nightclub. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a political slugfest erupted over the viral video of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in which he was seen at a nightclub in Kathmandu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT department head Amit Malviya on Wednesday questioned "why he has ties only with those who are challenging India's territorial integrity". Taking to Twitter, Malviya said, "Rahul Gandhi was supposedly at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali diplomat's daughter, who actively supports Nepal's claims over regions of India's Uttarakhand. From China to Nepal, why does Rahul Gandhi have ties only with those who are challenging India's territorial integrity?".

Malviya's tweet came in response to Congress' counter-attack on the BJP after the slugfest over Rahul Gandhi's viral video. Yesterday too, while the BJP leaders grabbed the opportunity to hit out at Rahul Gandhi, Congress had sharply reacted and said "it has still not become a crime in this country to attend a marriage celebration".

"Rahul Gandhi went to a friendly country Nepal for a marriage function of a friend who also happens to be a journalist. It has still not become a crime in this country to attend a marriage. Maybe after today, the BJP may decide (if) it is illegal to attend a marriage and a crime to have friends," said Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress media department head. The BJP, incidentally, took a potshot at the Rahul Gandhi by referring to the "leadership crisis" in the Opposition outfit. Congress had been in an intense discussion with the poll strategist Prashant Kishor over revamping the organisation. However, Kishor opted out of the exercise.

Woes for the Congress refuse to die down as the party's working president in the poll-bound Gujarat Hardik Patel on Monday removed the name of the organisation from his Twitter profile. Later on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi reached out to the disgruntled Gujarat Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel to sort out differences in the party unit ahead of state Assembly polls, said sources.

Party sources claimed that Rahul Gandhi has himself sent a message to Patel, asking him to continue in the party. He has also asked the party in-charge and other leaders to reach out to Patel to sort out the differences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022