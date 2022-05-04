KC Venugopal, Maken in Udaipur to oversee preparations for Cong 'Chintan Shivir'
Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Ashok Gehlot Wednesday took stock of the preparations for the party's three-day 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) to be held in Udaipur. The two AICC general secretaries and the Rajasthan Chief Minister were accompanied by the party's state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra, sources said.
Venugopal and Maken reached here from Delhi this morning, while Gehlot arrived from Jaipur. Dotasra has been in the city since Tuesday. The leaders will stay at Udaipur, also called the city of lakes, for the day to finalise the preparations for the party's brainstorming camp.
''They are in Udaipur to visit hotels and to review the preparations for the shivir,'' a party spokesperson said.
The 'Chintan Shivir' will be held from May 13-15. About 400 top party leaders are expected to attend the camp.
Senior leaders including those in the Congress Working Committee, members of parliament, state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents will participate in the Chintan Shivir. Most of these leaders are likely to reach Udaipur by May 12. Several party resolutions are also expected to be passed in the camp.
