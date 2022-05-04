TMC appoints Kirti Azad as party's Goa in-charge
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The TMC on Wednesday appointed Kirti Azad as the new in-charge for its Goa unit.
Azad, a cricketer-turned-politician, had switched over to the TMC from Congress last year. He was earlier a BJP MP from Bihar.
Azad replaced TMC MP Mahua Moitra who was the in-charge of the Goa unit.
The appointment will come into force with immediate effect, the party said in a statement.
Even as the TMC inducted several senior leaders from the Congress ahead of the assembly polls in the coastal state earlier this year, it drew a blank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kirti Azad
- Bihar
- Congress
- Mahua Moitra
Advertisement