BJP instigating violence, can't digest peace in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

Under attack over incidents of communal violence in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP of instigating riots on ''orders of its high command'', which he said wants to create instability in the state.

Targeting BJP leaders, Gehlot said they are trying to defame the Congress party's government in the state as they are ''unable to digest peace''.

The CM's statement came as the opposition BJP in the state has relentlessly attacked his government over incidents of communal violence in the state's Jodhpur, Alwar, and Karauli since April 2.

''The BJP is nervous. Therefore, they are instigating riots. When BJP national president J P Nadda Sahab came to Sawai Madhopur even then I had said that he has come to set fire and the violence erupted in Karauli,'' he told reporters in Udaipur.

Communal violence had erupted in Karauli on April 2 when a bike rally being taken out by Hindu outfits was pelted with stone while passing through a Muslim-dominated area.

Referring to communal tensions in Jodhpur, he said there was no such issue that could have led to the rioting there.

The BJP is ''unable to digest peace'' in the state, he alleged.

''They have instructions from their high command to defame the Rajasthan government and create instability as much as they can,'' the CM alleged.

Gehlot said Congress is being blamed for the demolition of two temples in an anti-encroachment drive in Alwar's Rajgarh but the proposal to remove the structures was passed by the BJP-led civic body there.

''Thirty-four of 35 councilors in the Nagar Palika there are from the BJP,'' he said.

The chief minister said that there was peace in Rajasthan on Ram Navami while riots broke out in seven states of the country.

''Bulldozers were run over the (houses of) poor there. What has not happened in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi but there is peace here and they are not able to digest it,'' he said.

''We did not let riots take place anywhere, neither in Karauli, Rajgarh nor in Jodhpur. There was no casualty, no major incident, no accident,'' Gehlot said.

''If there are tensions, we will take action, and those involved in riots, be it of any caste, religion, class, or political party, will be treated equally,'' he said.

Communal tensions had gripped Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur on Eid on Tuesday over the hoisting of a flag, prompting the authorities to impose a curfew and suspend mobile internet services.

Till now, police have arrested 141 people for disturbing peace and harmony.

