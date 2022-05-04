Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit West Bengal on May 5-6

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:07 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a tour of West Bengal on Thursday and Friday during which he will visit forward areas along the Indo-Bangladesh border, address a public rally, and interact with MPs, MLAs, and BJP office bearers of the state, officials said on Wednesday.

Shah will also attend a cultural event, Mukti-Matrika, organised by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the inscription of the Durga Puja in the UNESCO list of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ to be held at Kolkata's iconic Victoria Memorial on Friday.

The home minister will flag-off a boat ambulance at a floating Border Out Post (BOP) at Sutluj in the state on Thursday morning, the home ministry officials said.

He will lay the foundation stone of Maitri Museum and Prahari Sammelan at Haridaspur BOP.

On Thursday evening, Shah will address a public meeting to be held at Railway institute sports ground in Siliguri.

On Friday, the home minister will visit Teen Bigha and interact with the BSF personnel at Jhikabari BOP in Cooch-Behar district.

After returning to Kolkata, he will meet the MPs, MLAs and state office bearers of the BJP West Bengal unit, the officials said.

