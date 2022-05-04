BJP chief Nadda to visit Telangana, Kerala on May 5-6
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:54 IST
BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Telangana and Kerala starting Thursday during which he will address public rallies in both the states and attend several other programs, the party said. In Hyderabad on Thursday, he will chair a meeting with BJP office-bearers in the state and then address a rally in Mahabubnagar.
The party said he will visit Kerala on Friday and address a public meeting at Kozhikode beach.
