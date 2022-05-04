PM Modi attends second India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark that primarily focused on post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, renewable energy, and the evolving global security scenario.

The summit saw the participation of the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

The first India-Nordic summit was held in Stockholm in 2018.

''The 2nd India-Nordic Summit commences. A boost to our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region in areas like emerging technologies, investment, clean energy, Arctic research, and more,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Modi arrived in Denmark on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Germany where he held extensive talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and attended the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

In Copenhagen, Modi held talks with his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, on Tuesday.

Before attending the India-Nordic Summit, Modi held separate bilateral talks with the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

