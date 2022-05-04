BJP to chalk out plans for outreach program on achievements of Modi govt in upcoming meeting in Jaipur

Ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its upcoming meeting at Jaipur will chalk out plans to reach out to the people to make them aware of the NDA government's achievements in the past eight years. The meeting is scheduled to take place in Rajasthan's Jaipur on May 20 and 21, according to sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting via video conference. "Several programs have already been assigned to several office-bearers and committees have been formed to reach out to the public with the achievements of the Narendra Modi government over the past eight years. The BJP will also take a stock of several ongoing programs and further programs that can be lined up for the people," sources said.

Sources said that a detailed discussion will also be held regarding the initiatives undertaken by the party to strengthen its organization since its foundation. The BJP general secretary Arun Singh has also sent a letter to office-bearers about the meeting schedule, stating that a comprehensive discussion on the organizational growth and roadmap for the party ahead of the Assembly polls will also take place.

"Several programs like Ayushmann Bharat, Prime Minister Garib Kalyan, and Prime Minister Krishi Kalyan Yojana will also be reviewed," sources said. The two-day long meeting will be chaired by the BJP national president JP Nadda with party leaders to discuss the prospects for upcoming Assembly elections and organizational growth.

In the meeting, the BJP general secretaries, national secretaries, vice presidents, and national spokespersons along with other office bearers will also be present. In the coming months, this meeting of the BJP office bearers is expected to be followed up by a party national executive meeting. The national executive meeting of the BJP was last held in a hybrid mode due to COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi in November 2021.

Interestingly, the Congress-led government and the BJP in Rajasthan have been at loggerheads over various issues, including the law and order situation in the state. Rajasthan will also go to the polls next year. The BJP has kick-started its preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Assembly polls in various states. (ANI)

