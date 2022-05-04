Japan PM says N.Korean missile launch shows tensions rising in East Asia
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday tension is rising in East Asia, as shown by a North Korean missile launch earlier in the day.
On a visit to Rome, Kishida said he agreed with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi that their countries should support Ukraine's government and people.
