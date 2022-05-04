91% of 11.5 lakh Delhiites surveyed believe BJP orchestrates riots, 73% say AAP honest party: Sisodia

Seeking to project itself as a better alternative to the Congress and the BJP ahead of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls, the AAP claimed 91 percent of 11.5 lakh respondents to its survey in Delhi believe the saffron party orchestrates riots.

Eight percent of the Delhiites who took part in the survey believe the Congress ''engineers'' riots and hooliganism in the country while one percent attributed that to ''others'', senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed.

Buoyed by its stupendous victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up to contest all seats in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls slated for later this year.

At a press conference, Sisodia said the survey was conducted through phone calls and field visits, and people were asked just three questions to get their opinion about the BJP, Congress, and the AAP.

To answer the queries, the people had to choose from one of the four options -- the BJP, Congress, AAP, and others.

''See the image of the BJP. To the second question as to which party has the maximum number of goons and loafers, 89 percent of people said it's BJP, 5 percent believed it's Congress, 2 percent said it's AAP, and 4 percent marked 'others','' Sisodia said.

He claimed the AAP survey covered over 11.5 lakh people in Delhi and 91 percent of them believe it's the BJP that orchestrates riots and hooliganism.

Responding to the third question as to which party has the highest number of decent, educated, and honest people, 73 percent said it's AAP, 15 percent believed it's Congress, 10 percent said it is BJP and the rest 2 percent said others, he said.

''So the results of the survey have completely exposed the BJP. Other than hooliganism and engineering riots, they (BJP) do nothing. They don't talk about schools, hospitals, employment, and price rise,'' Sisodia charged. The AAP had on April 21 launched a nationwide survey seeking people's opinions about it, the saffron party, and the Congress. The AAP is yet to share the results of its survey in other states.

