Loudspeaker rules not violated in Maha, no one should teach us Hindutva: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asserted that loudspeaker guidelines have not been violated in Maharashtra and said no one should teach Hindutva to his party which heads the ruling coalition in the state.

Without taking names of the opposition BJP and the Raj Thackeray-led MNS - the latter has demanded removal of loudspeakers from mosques - Raut told reporters that people do not take cognisance of those who, with the support of “pseudo Hindutvawadis”, conspire against the Shiv Sena.

Speaking separately later, the Rajya Sabha MP, who is also the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, accused “loudspeaker politicians of strangulating Hindutva”, alluding to the BJP and the MNS.

“Loudspeakers at Trimbakeshwar (temple in Nashik), Shirdi (Sai Baba temple) and several holy places were switched off due to which devotees could not listen to 'kakad' (morning) prayers. Today is a black day for the Hindus,” Raut said.

He alleged this was a conspiracy to create a rift among Hindus. “This is a conspiracy of the BJP. It has again sacrificed Raj Thackeray,” the Sena leader added.

Notably, Raj Thackeray has been repeatedly targeting the ruling Shiv Sena, headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and has given a call for ''silencing'' loudspeakers atop mosques.

Raut said, “There is no violation of loudspeakers (guidelines) in Maharashtra. The state is working according to the guidelines on loudspeakers laid down by the Supreme Court. If anyone is violating the law, then the government is capable of (tackling) it.'' The SC has allowed use of loudspeakers only during certain hours and has set rules for sound decibel limits.

“The situation has not reached a level where an agitation (on the loudspeaker issue) is needed in Mumbai or Maharashtra. All mosques have taken permission for the use of loudspeakers,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

His remarks came after the MNS chief on Wednesday tweeted an old video of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, in which the late leader was seen saying the day his party comes to power, ''offering namaz on roads will be stopped and loudspeakers from mosques will be removed''.

Asked about the video, Raut said, “We have not stooped that low. We still run on his (Sena founder's) principles. Balasaheb had taken a stand on loudspeakers and offering of namaz on the road. He stopped it after coming to power. No one should teach Hindutva to the Shiv Sena.'' The Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, without naming Raj Thackeray, said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government (comprising the Sena, the NCP and the Congress) was running as per law and not on anyone's ultimatum.

“Maharashtra has a Thackeray government. Even if the state has a Maha Vikas Aghadi government, it is helmed by Uddhav Thackeray. He is the Sena chief, son of Hinduhriday Samrat (monarch of Hindu hearts) Bal Thackeray. So, he (the CM) doesn't have to take advice on praying on roads during namaz and illegal loudspeakers on masjids,” Raut said.

Asked about MNS workers playing the Hanuman Chalisa near some mosques as part of an agitation, he said, “I have not seen any agitation. If there are no unauthorised loudspeakers, then you have to decide whether you are staging a protest or doing an illegal act.” PTI PR GK RSY RSY

