Country is facing problems, nobody should create religious divide: Bhujbal

The country is facing problems like price rise and unemployment, and all political leaders including MNS chief Raj Thackeray should ensure that there is no communal divide at this juncture, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, Thackeray maintained that MNS workers will continue to play the Hanuman Chalisa at higher volumes if loudspeakers at mosques were not silenced.Speaking to reporters here, Bhujbal noted that the state and the country are faced with price rise, unemployment and other issues.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:24 IST
The country is facing problems like price rise and unemployment, and all political leaders including MNS chief Raj Thackeray should ensure that there is no communal divide at this juncture, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray maintained that MNS workers will continue to play the Hanuman Chalisa at higher volumes if loudspeakers at mosques were not silenced.

Speaking to reporters here, Bhujbal noted that the state and the country are faced with price rise, unemployment and other issues. ''The fear of COVID-19 crisis re-emerging from China is also looming. At such a juncture, it is necessary that people of all religions and castes remain united. All of us should take efforts to ensure there is no communal divide. “The state government and police will definitely take efforts in that direction, but all parties too should cooperate. Even Raj Thackeray should,” Bhujbal said.

Real issues concerning people are being “sidelined” and non-issues are being created, he said, adding that people too should think how long they want to get entangled in non-issues.

“Everybody should think about it. If political parties are not going to think of this, people should,” he added. The NCP's Maharashtra unit chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase endorsed Bhujbal while targeting the Union government over the issue of loudspeakers.

“The Union government is trying to shirk its responsibility of addressing the problems which the country's economy is facing by drawing people's attention to a non-issue like loudspeakers,” Tapase said.

The economy won't be back on track if such non-issues get importance, he said.

