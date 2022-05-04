US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to tout falling U.S. budget deficit in speech; In Supreme Court shadow, Biden urges voters to protect abortion rights and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden to tout falling U.S. budget deficit in speech

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will address his efforts to reduce the nation's budget deficit, noting that it is expected to fall for the second straight year amid a recovering economy and waning emergency spending, according to the White House. Biden and his fellow Democrats have come under fire from Republicans for a historic rise in inflation that some critics say stems from overspending in Washington amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as global supply constraints.

In Supreme Court shadow, Biden urges voters to protect abortion rights

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday appealed to voters to protect abortion rights by backing candidates who support them in November's elections after a leaked Supreme Court draft showed it could soon overturn its 1973 decision legalizing abortion. Biden said his administration would respond once the Supreme Court formally rules but stopped short of calling for more radical changes - including a push to have the Senate change its rules to allow a simple majority to pass a law guaranteeing access to abortions.

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl

U.S. comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage on Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles by an assailant who rugby-tackled him before being apprehended and arrested, video footage verified by Reuters showed. The attack came just over a month after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, an unprecedented incident at the globally televised event that prompted concerns that performers might be subject to copycat assaults.

White House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity

The White House on Wednesday will announce a slate of measures to support quantum technology in the United States while laying out steps to boost cybersecurity to defend against the next generation of supercomputers. The U.S. and other nations are in a race to develop quantum technology, which could fuel advances in artificial intelligence, materials science and chemistry. Quantum computers, a main focus of the effort, can operate millions of times faster than today's advanced supercomputers.

U.S. Supreme Court abortion move sparks calls for ending Senate's filibuster

A draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court was ready to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing the right to abortion sparked a fresh call among progressive Democrats to scrap the Senate's filibuster rule. "Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren't 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes," Independent Senator Bernie Sanders said on Twitter.

A trump-backed candidate wins Republican nomination for Ohio U.S. Senate seat

J.D. Vance, a candidate for the U.S. Senate who is backed by Donald Trump, won the Republican primary vote in Ohio on Tuesday, in an early test of the former president's sway over his party as he eyes a possible White House run in 2024. Trump upended the Ohio race last month by endorsing author and venture capitalist Vance ahead of the Nov. 8 congressional elections, catapulting him ahead of former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, also a staunch Trump supporter.

Democrats look to an abortion-rights threat to boost midterm election prospects

Democrats have needed something to turn around their flagging midterm election fortunes, and the U.S. Supreme Court may have just given it to them. A leaked draft showing the court's conservative majority appeared poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has set off a political firestorm over abortion rights just as the 2022 election season heats up.

Gay marriage, other rights at risk after U.S. Supreme Court abortion move

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion that would end the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion could imperil other freedoms related to marriage, sexuality and family life including birth control and same-sex nuptials, according to legal experts. The draft ruling, disclosed in a leak that prompted Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday to launch an investigation, would uphold a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

Abortion leak exposes U.S. Supreme Court in disarray

The leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion-rights decision shows a once-staid body creaking under pressure as its increasingly assertive conservative majority looks to upend the law on a range of major issues. The court's hard-won reputation as the grown-up branch of government is now slipping away. The disclosure of the draft was the latest in a string of controversies ensnaring the court, intended to be a nonpartisan body.

Factbox-Power of Trump's endorsements faces test in 12 key 2022 elections

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to demonstrate his power over the Republican Party with more than 150 endorsements of candidates in November's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for 2023 and 2024. Twelve key picks -- including some against incumbent members of his party -- will show Trump's influence.

