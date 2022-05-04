Left Menu

Dominican diplomat freed four days after Haiti kidnap

A Dominican diplomat was kidnapped in Haiti and released after four days, the Dominican Republic's foreign minister said on Monday, in an abduction that coincides with a spike in gang violence in the Caribbean country. Gangs have steadily boosted their power since the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:40 IST
Dominican diplomat freed four days after Haiti kidnap

A Dominican diplomat was kidnapped in Haiti and released after four days, the Dominican Republic's foreign minister said on Monday, in an abduction that coincides with a spike in gang violence in the Caribbean country. Carlos Guillen, an attache for the Dominican embassy, went missing on Friday as he was driving from Port-au-Prince to the Dominican border town of Jimani, prompting the Dominican military to reinforce border surveillance.

"We thank everyone who actively participated in his release," wrote Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez on Twitter, without elaborating. Haiti has seen nearly two weeks of bloody gang turf wars in areas near the capital of Port-au-Prince that have killed at least 20 people. Gangs have steadily boosted their power since the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022