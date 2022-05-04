Left Menu

Goa BJP holds meeting with ministers to review state govt's performance

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:40 IST
Goa BJP holds meeting with ministers to review state govt's performance
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Goa unit on Wednesday held a meeting with ministers in the state cabinet to discuss issues related to governance and review the government's performance.

The BJP's Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the party's state unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade were present for the meeting. “A review of all the departments was done during the meeting and a discussion about inter-departmental coordination was held,” state Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phaldesai told reporters.

The BJP leaders have asked all ministers to work as a team to govern the state well, he said.

The performance of the Sawant-led government in the last one and half months was reviewed during the meeting, the minister said.

“We were given guidance by the leaders on where we went wrong and what we need to do for future,” Phaldesai said, adding that the party will hold such review meetings on a monthly basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022