LDF yet to decide candidate for Thrikkakara bypolls

Left Democratic Front Convenor EP Jayarajan on Wednesday said that LDF has not decided on the candidate for the Thrikkakara assembly bypolls here. "We have not yet decided on the candidate for the Thrikkakara bypoll. There has been no delay in this. We are in the process of deciding on the candidate. The candidate will be announced as soon as possible," said Jayarajan.

He claimed that there is no challenge to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or the Left front. He added that LDF is a team and the Communist Party now has a unity and brotherhood that never existed before. Jayarajan further said that the UDF announced its candidate quickly to address issues within their party. The announcement of UDF on its candidate would lead to more problems, he claimed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress announced that Uma Thomas, wife of late party leader PT Thomas, will be the party candidate for the Thrikkakara assembly seat in the upcoming by-election to be held on May 31. The counting of votes will take place on June 3.

The notification for the bypoll has been issued today. Nominations could be submitted till May 11. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of senior Congress leader PT Thomas on December 22 last year. (ANI)

