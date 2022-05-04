Left Menu

Protesters demand resignation of Armenian PM, opposition walks out

Protesters demanded the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday and opposition lawmakers walked out of parliament as pressure mounted against the embattled politician. After blocking major roads in the capital Yerevan, demonstrators rallied outside parliament to voice their discontent while Pashinyan was speaking inside.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:27 IST
Protesters demand resignation of Armenian PM, opposition walks out

Protesters demanded the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday and opposition lawmakers walked out of parliament as pressure mounted against the embattled politician.

After blocking major roads in the capital Yerevan, demonstrators rallied outside parliament to voice their discontent while Pashinyan was speaking inside. Protesters brandishing tricolour Armenian flags shouted "Armenia without Nikol!" and "Leave!", according to video from the scene.

The opposition walkout came as Pashinyan was delivering a fiery speech. "You run like you always run," he shouted at lawmakers leaving the session, while his supporters clapped. Pashinyan has faced heavy criticism since Armenia was defeated by Azerbaijan in a six-week war in 2020 and lost significant territory in and around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan said he had been compelled to accept a Russian-brokered peace deal, which prompted a wave of protests, to avoid greater human and territorial losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022