Mexican finance minister sees growth picking up in 2nd, 3rd quarters

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:28 IST
Mexican finance minister sees growth picking up in 2nd, 3rd quarters
Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday economic growth in the country would pick up in second and third quarters.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Ramirez said the government's anti-inflation plan would likely impact inflation over the short term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

