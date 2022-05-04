Mexican finance minister sees growth picking up in 2nd, 3rd quarters
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:28 IST
Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday economic growth in the country would pick up in second and third quarters.
Speaking at a regular news conference, Ramirez said the government's anti-inflation plan would likely impact inflation over the short term.
