SKM takes out protest rallies against SDF for making 'unfounded allegations' of graft

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday took out massive protest rallies across the Himalayan state to protest ''unfounded allegations'' made by opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) against the government of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang from time to time.

The SDF has been accusing the SKM government of indulging in corruption and failing to bring about development in the state.

Carrying SKM flags, banners and posters, party workers and leaders took part in rallies in all the districts of the state and raised slogans against the SDF leadership.

The chief minister's Press Secretary Bikash Basnett told reporters that the people of Sikkim must be united to maintain peace in the state to ensure its progress and prosperity. He urged former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling-led SDF to reconcile the ''new political reality'' in Sikkim following its defeat in the 2019 polls, which ended its 25-year-long rule, instead of trying to create disturbances time and again.

Several incidents of political violence have been reported in the state in the last few years.

