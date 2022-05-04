Left Menu

Bidhuri urges Delhi Lt Governor to call high-level meeting to ban loudspeakers at religious places

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to call a high-level meeting to ban loudspeakers installed at religious places. The saffron party-led Uttar Pradesh government had recently ordered for removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to call a high-level meeting to ban loudspeakers installed at religious places. The demand of the BJP MLA from Badarpur constituency comes in the wake of letters written by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and party MP Parvesh Verma to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Baijal, respectively in this regard. Bidhuri said a meeting of officers of all departments concerned should be convened for removing the loudspeakers in consonance with Supreme Court directions. He said the Delhi government cannot escape its responsibility regarding the use of loudspeakers at religious places by putting the onus on Delhi Police.

''The chief secretary and police commissioner of Delhi should be called in the meeting and responsibility of all departments should be fixed at the meeting,'' he said.

The BJP leader added that the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government with regard to the matter should be followed in Delhi. The saffron party-led Uttar Pradesh government had recently ordered for removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state. PTI VIT SRY

