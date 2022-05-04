Left Menu

Sonia, Rahul to address public meeting on May 16 in Rajasthan

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:17 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Baneshwar Dham in Banswara district of Rajasthan on May 16, a day after the party's brainstorming session ends here.

The party is organising its ''Chintan Shivir'' here from May 13 to 15.

The leaders will address the public meeting on May 16 following the inauguration of a bridge by Sonia Gandhi, according to party sources.

Beneshwar Dham is located on the confluence of three rivers--Som, Mahi and Jakham. It is a pilgrimage place for tribal people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

