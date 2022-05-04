Row over ban on 'Pattina Pravesam': BJP says 'will break law'

After the Mayiladuthurai collectorate refused permission to conduct 'Pattina Pravesam', a tradition of devotees carrying the seer of the Dharmapuram Adheenam in a palanquin, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday warned the state government to take back its order of banning the ritual or else they will violate it by continuing with the traditional practice. "If government opposes Dharmapuram Adheenam's 'Pattina Pravesam', we will break the government rule and will carry the 'Adheenam' in palanquin ourselves. Government should take back their order", Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.

"Ban on Dharmapura Adheenam's centuries-old 'Pattina Pravesham' is an affront to TN's civilisational culture. I'll be personally there to carry the Adhinam on Palanquin on my shoulders. We will request the Adhinam to allow us to conduct the event by overturning this illegal order," Annamalai tweeted. Revenue Divisional Officer of Mayiladuthurai, J. Balaji issued the ban order for the event scheduled for May 22, terming the practice a "violation of human rights".

Meanwhile, the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) has warned of protests against the practice. (ANI)

