Left Menu

Row over ban on 'Pattina Pravesam': BJP says 'will break law'

After the Mayiladuthurai collectorate refused permission to conduct 'Pattina Pravesam', a tradition of devotees carrying the seer of the Dharmapuram Adheenam in a palanquin, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday warned the state government to take back its order of banning the ritual or else they will violate it by continuing with the traditional practice.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:26 IST
Row over ban on 'Pattina Pravesam': BJP says 'will break law'
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Mayiladuthurai collectorate refused permission to conduct 'Pattina Pravesam', a tradition of devotees carrying the seer of the Dharmapuram Adheenam in a palanquin, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday warned the state government to take back its order of banning the ritual or else they will violate it by continuing with the traditional practice. "If government opposes Dharmapuram Adheenam's 'Pattina Pravesam', we will break the government rule and will carry the 'Adheenam' in palanquin ourselves. Government should take back their order", Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.

"Ban on Dharmapura Adheenam's centuries-old 'Pattina Pravesham' is an affront to TN's civilisational culture. I'll be personally there to carry the Adhinam on Palanquin on my shoulders. We will request the Adhinam to allow us to conduct the event by overturning this illegal order," Annamalai tweeted. Revenue Divisional Officer of Mayiladuthurai, J. Balaji issued the ban order for the event scheduled for May 22, terming the practice a "violation of human rights".

Meanwhile, the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) has warned of protests against the practice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022