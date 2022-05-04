Yellen: Fed needs to be 'skillful' and 'lucky' to achieve soft landing
The Federal Reserve will need to be "skillful" and "also lucky" to guide the economy to a soft landing as the central bank combats inflation running at too-high a level, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.
Yellen, speaking to a Wall Street Journal conference, said she has great confidence in the current health of the U.S. economy, but inflation, currently the highest in four decades, is a problem, and it is primarily the Fed's job to bring it down.
Her remarks came hours before the Fed is expected to announce a half-percentage-point rate increase.
