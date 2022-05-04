Left Menu

Yellen: Fed needs to be 'skillful' and 'lucky' to achieve soft landing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:39 IST
Yellen: Fed needs to be 'skillful' and 'lucky' to achieve soft landing
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Reserve will need to be "skillful" and "also lucky" to guide the economy to a soft landing as the central bank combats inflation running at too-high a level, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

Yellen, speaking to a Wall Street Journal conference, said she has great confidence in the current health of the U.S. economy, but inflation, currently the highest in four decades, is a problem, and it is primarily the Fed's job to bring it down.

Her remarks came hours before the Fed is expected to announce a half-percentage-point rate increase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022