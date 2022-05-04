TN BJP alleges political motives behind ban on 'palanquin' event, says party will defy restrictions

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Wednesday claimed ulterior political motives behind the DMK regime banning a religious event that involves disciples of a Shaivite mutt carrying a palanquin on their shoulders with their pontiff seated inside, a practice followed for ages.

The saffron party's state unit chief K Annamalai said even during the previous regimes of the DMK, led by late chief minister M Karunanidhi, the 'Pattina Pravesam' event of the mutt, Dharmapuram Aadheenam had taken place periodically. ''Did Karunanidhi ban such events?'' he asked.

''The government should show respect to Aadheenams. The ban should be withdrawn. Otherwise, the BJP will conduct the event by defying the government ban. We are prepared and there is no second opinion about it,'' he told reporters here in a press conference.

Aadheenam is a Tamil word that denotes both a Shaivite mutt and its head. The word's plural form is Aadheenams.

The event, that was originally scheduled to be held on May 22, was subsequently banned by the government. Dharmapuram Aadheenam is in Mayiladuthurai district in the Cauvery delta region and it is one of the oldest Shaivite mutts in Tamil Nadu.

''This government is disrespecting the gurus and intimidating the mutts. The government should give up this dangerous game,'' Annamalai alleged.

The authorities citing Article 23 of the Constitution on forced labour (to ban the event) is not at all applicable to this religious event, he said.

A view expressed by a pontiff of a Sri Vaishnavite mutt decrying the government ban showed that Hindu spiritual leaders have been hurt by the Tamil Nadu government's move, he said answering a question.

''My appeal is that Chief Minister M K Stalin should preside over the event and it is his duty. He is the Chief Minister for people professing all faiths. Let him demonstrate that he is secular and that he respects all religions,'' the BJP leader said.

To a question on political motives behind the ban, Annamalai recalled the recent visit of Governor R N Ravi to the mutt and his convoy coming under 'attack' and later, the alliance parties of the ruling DMK in that region 'speaking ill' about the pontiff.

Only following such a sequence of events the 'Pattina Pravesam' event (carrying the guru on palanquin in a procession) was banned by the government, he said. ''Everybody knows that there is a political reason in the matter. The people's question is why the government should intervene in an age old custom and ban it.'' The TN BJP is prepared to be at the forefront to conduct the event and ''as the party's state head I am ready to go there and bear the palanquin of the guru'', he said adding the party is confident that the government would reconsider and revoke the ban.

Earlier in the day, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly that CM Stalin would take a 'good decision' on the matter.

Asked about an opinion shared by some Dravidian outfits that a human being carrying another person on his shoulder went against 'human dignity', the BJP leader said several men cling on to the handrail of a van used by DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin for travel purpose. 'Sycophancy' echoed in the Assembly, he alleged and said only such aspects reflected 'carrying a palanquin', which was beneath one's dignity.

Disciples carrying a pontiff on their shoulders out of reverence and devotion cannot be equated with a man carrying another human being, he said.

The BJP leader explained about his recent visit to Sri Lanka and his interaction with leaders there. He listed out the welfare initiatives being carried out by the Central government for the Tamil people there, which includes 14,000 houses for beneficiaries.

On the fishermen issue, he said his party has prevailed upon the Lankan authorities and leaders to toe a humanitarian line in dealing with fishermen from India.

The BJP state chief said he visited 12 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram and now jailed in Jaffna in Sri Lanka. On May 12, they are likely to get bail, he said.

Annamalai said he has urged Lankan leaders to take steps for the release of all seized boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen by raising the matter in Parliament.

Lankan authorities and political leaders have been urged by the BJP to ensure that Tamil pilgrims are allowed to visit the St Anthony's Church in Katchatheevu island for the annual festival without passport or visa.

When the Katchatheevu island was ceded to the neighbouring country in 1974, a specific provision 'Article 6' was part of the pact between India and Sri Lanka.

This allowed Tamil fishermen to dry fishing nets in Katchatheevu and carry out fishing activities as well not only around the island but even beyond, till the Neduntheevu area, he said.

However, this specific provision was 'cancelled' in 1976 bilaterally and from then onwards, Tamil Nadu fishermen have been experiencing trials and tribulations.

Hence, this scrapped provision has to be brought back to end the travails of Indian fishermen and an appeal has been made in this regard to the Sri Lankan government and we 'urge' the Centre as well to pursue this aspect, the BJP leader said.

He said the BJP has urged the island nation authorities to implement the Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987 and the 13th Amendment under it to ensure devolution of power.

Annamalai said his party fully supported the humanitarian aid initiative of the DMK government to Sri Lanka.

When the press conference was on at the party's state headquarters 'Kamalalayam' here, power cut was briefly witnessed thrice. To a question on the DMK government completing one year in office on May 7, the BJP chief said this period involved only 'testing times' for the people and power cut for three times is also an illustration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)