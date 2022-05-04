Left Menu

Mexico urges U.S. to boost investment in Central America to curb migration

Lopez Obrador suggested the U.S. government was taking longer to address the Central America issue than it did to approve funds to help Ukraine combat Russia after the invasion. "We are asking them to hurry. (Washington) managed in a few days to send $30 billion for defense to Ukraine and four years have passed without the authorization of $4 billion for Central America," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 22:30 IST
Mexico urges U.S. to boost investment in Central America to curb migration

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday urged the United States to boost investment in Central America to help curb migration, saying not enough had been done.

"Almost nothing has been invested so far," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, making reference to prior U.S. commitments to invest in Central America. Lopez Obrador suggested the U.S. government was taking longer to address the Central America issue than it did to approve funds to help Ukraine combat Russia after the invasion.

"We are asking them to hurry. (Washington) managed in a few days to send $30 billion for defense to Ukraine and four years have passed without the authorization of $4 billion for Central America," he said. The president said Central American leaders are asking for the funds, which are necessary to boost economic growth and keep citizens from migrating.

Asked about the government's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Lopez Obrador said his administration will not impose sanctions on Russia and called for dialogue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022