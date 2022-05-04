Left Menu

Under PM Modi's leadership, India is moving ahead: BJP chief

Now, the number of people living below the extreme poverty line is very less, Nadda said Hailing the Modi government, the BJP chief said it is an accountable government and a pro-active government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 22:39 IST
The Narendra Modi government is accountable, pro-active and working to uplift the lives of people, BJP president JP Nadda said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event organised by Hindi daily Amar Ujala, he said the country has changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the change is visible on ground.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving ahead with a dedicated spirit to realize the dreams of 'New India'. The satisfaction that we get from works for the upliftment of the life of the people is the biggest capital for us,'' Nadda said.

He said, according to the World Bank, the number of people in extreme poverty in India, has decreased by about 12.3 per cent in the last eight years. Now, the number of people living below the extreme poverty line is very less, Nadda said Hailing the Modi government, the BJP chief said it is an accountable government and a pro-active government.

