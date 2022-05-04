Left Menu

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats might speed up party's NATO decision

The leadership of Sweden's ruling Social Democrats will hold an extra meeting on May 15 where they could decide if the party will switch policy and support an application to join NATO, party secretary Tobias Baudin said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 04-05-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 23:10 IST
Sweden's ruling Social Democrats might speed up party's NATO decision
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The leadership of Sweden's ruling Social Democrats will hold an extra meeting on May 15 where they could decide if the party will switch policy and support an application to join NATO, party secretary Tobias Baudin said on Wednesday. With a majority in parliament backing joining the alliance, the Social Democrats, the biggest party in every election for the past 100 years, are seen as the major obstacle to an application.

"The party leadership could choose to make a decision then," Baudin told news agency TT. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation", has forced a rethink of the security policy in Sweden and Finland, both of which stayed out of NATO during the Cold War.

Both countries are expected to make a decision about whether to apply to the 30-nation alliance in the coming weeks. Sweden's parliamentary parties are conducting a joint review of security policy which is expected to report on May 13.

The Social Democrats are conducting a separate policy review. Previously, the party has said it would announce a decision at the latest by May 24, when the leadership is due to hold a meeting.

However, Sweden is coordinating with Finland - its neighbour and closest defence partner - on the question of NATO membership and Helsinki is seen as moving more quickly than Stockholm. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said the two countries will make separate decisions, but that what Finland decides will have a big impact on Sweden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022