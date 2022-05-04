Left Menu

British Virgin Islands PM pleads not guilty to drug charges in U.S. court

Reuters | Miami | Updated: 04-05-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 23:13 IST
A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered on Wednesday that Andrew Fahie, premier of the British Virgin Islands, should not face pre-trial detention, adding that he must post a $500,000 bond and will be under home confinement.

Fahie, who is accused of money laundering and conspiring to import cocaine, will plead "not guilty" to drug trafficking charges, his lawyer said.

