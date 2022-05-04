Left Menu

Maha govt capable of dealing with those who disturb social harmony: Thorat on loudspeaker row

Amid a call given by MNS chief Raj Thackeray to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if azaans are played on loudspeakers, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said the government was capable of dealing with those who disturb social harmony.Replying to a question on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS presidents defiant stand on the issue of loudspeakers, Thorat told reporters that nobody can give an ultimatum to the government.

Maha govt capable of dealing with those who disturb social harmony: Thorat on loudspeaker row
Amid a call given by MNS chief Raj Thackeray to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if 'azaans' are played on loudspeakers, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said the government was capable of dealing with those who disturb social harmony.

Replying to a question on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president's defiant stand on the issue of loudspeakers, Thorat told reporters that nobody can give an ultimatum to the government. He said the ruling MVA works to maintain law and order and the rule of the law. ''For some people, it is not loudspeakers but politics over it is important. The government is not on the back-foot. We are capable of dealing with those who want to disturb social harmony,'' the Congress leader said. In his Aurangabad rally held on Sunday, Raj Thackeray had reiterated that if mosques use loudspeakers for 'azaan' (prayer call), then Hanuman Chalisa will be played outside them at a higher volume.

