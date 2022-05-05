Tepid response to Raj Thackeray's Hanuman Chalisa call in Nagpur

With the heavy deployment of police across Nagpur, MNS president Raj Thackeray's call to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers evoked tepid response in the city on Wednesday, a police official said.

The official said an application for playing the religious hymns on loudspeakers was received at the Kotwali police station, but it was rejected and MNS workers were served notices under section 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) related to preventing cognizable offences.

Similar applications were received at some other police stations in the city, too, but permission was not granted to maintain peace, the official said.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar held a meeting of MNS leaders and asked them to stay away from any agitation that would disturb peace in the city.

However, on request of MNS workers, permission for playing the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker at Shree Hanuman Temple at Sonegaon Lake was given by the police.

Some MNS workers led by senior leader Hemant Gadkari performed puja at the temple in the afternoon.

Nearly 40 workers of the party were present at the event, the police said.

The police have so far issued notices to around 100 MNS workers under section 140 of the CrPC.

On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray had urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers ''blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)''.

