Blinken tests positive for COVID, U.S. State Department says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said, adding that he was experiencing mild symptoms. The top U.S. diplomat, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has not seen President Joe Biden in person for several days and therefore Biden is not considered a close contact.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said, adding that he was experiencing mild symptoms.
The top U.S. diplomat, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, has not seen President Joe Biden in person for several days and therefore Biden is not considered a close contact. "The Secretary will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule. He looks forward to returning to the Department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible," the Department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- U.S. State Department
- State
- Joe Biden
- Department
- U.S.
- Biden
ALSO READ
WB violence: BJP's Anirban Ganguly claims people lost faith in state police
Telangana: BJP to launch state-wide protests against 'TRS oppression'
West Bengal is the first state to organise physical business summit since Covid pandemic struck: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
2 Australian states to end COVID-19 home quarantine rules
Punjab Police books former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas over 'inflammatory statements' against Kejriwal