Blinken address on China postponed after he tests positive for COVID-19
A speech U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to deliver on Thursday outlining U.S. policy towards China will be rescheduled after he tested positive for COVID-19, the State Department said on Wednesday.
"We'll find an alternative date just as soon as we can," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing after the department announced Blinken had tested positive for the virus.
More than a year after taking office, the administration of President Joe Biden has faced criticism from Republicans and others for lacking a formal strategy for dealing with China, the world's second-largest economy and Washington's main strategic rival.
