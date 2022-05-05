Left Menu

Blinken address on China postponed after he tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 01:42 IST
A speech U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to deliver on Thursday outlining U.S. policy towards China will be rescheduled after he tested positive for COVID-19, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"We'll find an alternative date just as soon as we can," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing after the department announced Blinken had tested positive for the virus.

More than a year after taking office, the administration of President Joe Biden has faced criticism from Republicans and others for lacking a formal strategy for dealing with China, the world's second-largest economy and Washington's main strategic rival.

